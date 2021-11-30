According to reports, the two health workers were in the habit of ignoring the presence of their patients and having sex inside one of the facility's wards.

A report by Mwananchi.co.tz said the patients in the ward had run out of restraint and could not withstand the steamy sessions between the trainee doctor the nurse, hence they complained to the hospital’s authorities.

Kaliua District Commissioner (DC) Paul Chacha held a meeting with health workers on Monday, November 29, during which he announced the suspension of the randy staff.

He disclosed that a disciplinary committee had already been set up to investigate the matter and its report will determine what further action to take against the doctor and the nurse.

He assured that the hospital will not shield the accused health workers if the committee’s report finds them culpable for the offence.

“If this person is an intern, the hospital should check on him and see how he is fairing on. Why leave him to do this? A negative report about him will be sent," said Chacha as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.