According to Tuko.co.ke, Police in Tinderet of Kenya’s Nandi county has arrested the lady following a tip-off from members of the public.
22-year-old lady says she’s had 2-year intensive training on kidnapping, robberies and bombs
A 22-year-old suspected terrorist has confessed to having undergone a two-year intensive training on weapon handling, kidnapping, robberies and use of explosives.
Identified as Sheril Vugusta Lodenyo, the suspect is reported to be a Luhya from Igunga village, Chavakali in Vihiga county.
Before her arrest, she was reportedly cohabiting with one Laban Kimutai at Kamalambu village.
She reportedly told authorities that she was kidnapped by the al-Shabaab terror group from Kilifi county in 2019 and she received terrorism training.
The suspect claimed to have however escaped from her captors through Lamu, Mombasa and returned to her home county where she stayed until August 2021 before subsequently moving to Kamalambu where she was arrested.
“The lady is said to have attended the recent KDF recruiting centres but her motive was yet to be established. The suspect was escorted to Kapsabet Police Station awaiting collection by the Eldoret ATPU,” Tuko.co.ke reports.
