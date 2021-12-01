22-year-old lady says she’s had 2-year intensive training on kidnapping, robberies and bombs

Identified as Sheril Vugusta Lodenyo, the suspect is reported to be a Luhya from Igunga village, Chavakali in Vihiga county.

Before her arrest, she was reportedly cohabiting with one Laban Kimutai at Kamalambu village.

She reportedly told authorities that she was kidnapped by the al-Shabaab terror group from Kilifi county in 2019 and she received terrorism training.

The suspect claimed to have however escaped from her captors through Lamu, Mombasa and returned to her home county where she stayed until August 2021 before subsequently moving to Kamalambu where she was arrested.