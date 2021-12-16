Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

A Paediatrician with Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada, Michael Narvey shared the bizarre story.

Revealing the occurrence on his TikTok account @nicu_musings, he said that in cases of ectopic pregnancies, mostly, the babies are seen in the abdomen of the mother but the latest one discovered inside the liver has left health workers in a state of shock.

Surgery was conducted to save the woman’s life but unfortunately, the baby could not survive.

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb Pulse Ghana

“I thought I had seen it all – a 33-year-old woman comes in with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period.

“What they find in the liver is this: a baby.

“She had an ectopic pregnancy in her liver.

“We see these sometimes in the abdomen but never in the liver. This is a first for me,” Michael Narvey.

Just as health workers were shocked at the discovery, so were the people who Narvey’s TikTok video reached.