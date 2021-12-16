RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An ‘exceptionally rare’ ectopic pregnancy has resulted in a baby being formed inside the liver of a woman.

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb
Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb

Doctors were taken aback to discover the growing foetus in the woman’s liver after a scan was conducted on her.

Recommended articles

A Paediatrician with Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada, Michael Narvey shared the bizarre story.

Revealing the occurrence on his TikTok account @nicu_musings, he said that in cases of ectopic pregnancies, mostly, the babies are seen in the abdomen of the mother but the latest one discovered inside the liver has left health workers in a state of shock.

Surgery was conducted to save the woman’s life but unfortunately, the baby could not survive.

READ ALSO: Disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes from the hands of the Police in court

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb
Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb Pulse Ghana

“I thought I had seen it all – a 33-year-old woman comes in with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days since her last menstrual period.

“What they find in the liver is this: a baby.

“She had an ectopic pregnancy in her liver.

“We see these sometimes in the abdomen but never in the liver. This is a first for me,” Michael Narvey.

Just as health workers were shocked at the discovery, so were the people who Narvey’s TikTok video reached.

The video went viral and got viewed more than 3million times with about 17,000 reactions in just two days.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

34-year-old Ghanaian teacher on the run after a sodomising 60-year-old man

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance

Pulse Picks: 10 weird stories that sparked emotional reactions in 2021

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Young man with disability (video)