Disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes from the hands of the Police in court

Andreas Kamasah

Police in Koforidua in the Eastern Region have sent emergency signals to all checkpoints to assist in the arrest of a suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ that escaped from the hands of officers in court.

Ghana police

The bizarre incident reportedly happened at the premises of the Koforidua High Court Complex where the man living with a disability was standing trial at a Circuit Court.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the suspect, a Fulani, identified as Omarion, alleged to possess spiritual powers, escaped from the hands of the police in the full glare of the public.

Attempts to capture the suspect were fruitless as he reportedly vanished through the bush.

It remains unclear if the suspect who's reported to be tall and dark in complexion with a disability in one hand was in handcuff before he managed to still flee from the law enforcement officers.

At the time he absconded, Omarion was wearing a brown t-shirt over black trousers, reports say.

What has left many people in a state of confusion is whether or not the alleged spiritual powers aided his escape or he simply took officers by surprise.

