RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Any man who has only one wife is not married yet - Man says after marrying 2 pregnant women

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A polygamist who recently wedded two pregnant women at the same time has said that he is the happiest man in the world.

If you have only one wife, you’re not married yet - Man says after marrying 2 pregnant women
If you have only one wife, you’re not married yet - Man says after marrying 2 pregnant women

According to him, men who do not have more than one wife should not consider themselves married yet.

Recommended articles

In the view of the Nigerian man identified as Prince Erere Nana, polygamy is the panacea to infidelity in marriages.

Marriage posters of the man from Orhokpokpor village in the country’s Delta State went viral online recently. He was seen on the posters inviting people to the knot-tying event between him and the two pregnant women.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin after the traditional wedding, he said the decision to engage in polygamy is the best he has ever taken and even indicated his readiness to add more.

READ ALSO: 17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

He explained that he as a traditional man cannot cook for his relatives when they visit and his only wife is not around, hence the need to have more wives to save the situation when it arises.

Erere’s claims have sparked mixed reactions with some like-minded people agreeing with him while others disagree.

Some people even went to the extent of cautioning him not to produce too many children who if he is not able to look after, may become a danger to society.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him

Ghanaian teacher arrested for sodomising 60-year-old man

34-year-old Ghanaian teacher on the run after a sodomising 60-year-old man

17 widows of polygamist pastor clash with his family in court over inheritance

17 widows of dead rapist and polygamist clash with his family in court over inheritance

Pulse Picks: 10 weird stories that sparked emotional reactions in 2021

People used to urinate on me knowing I couldn’t defend myself - Young man with disability (video)