Don’t call your man by his name; it’s very disrespectful – Female sports journalist

“Stop calling your man by his name, have some respect,” she wrote.

She has however got some Twitter users especially women disagreeing with her while others say she has a point.

Reacting to the tweet, one @Nhlahla_Mdladla wrote: “Another thing that’s disrespectful is Pumpkin…. Imagine the man of the house being called pumpkin.”

@QieTuu asked: “He doesn't like it when I call him "baby" and I refuse to call him "my king" cause I'm not recognized as his Queen. So, do you have any suggestions?”

Another user, @NomsaMadida wrote: “His mother named him that, now Brenda from Twitter is telling us not to call them by their name. Wuuu a lot gonyon.”

Meanwhile, in another news, a lady has sparked mixed reactions after claiming that contemporary men are interested in rich women, so those who have only cooking skills “will die single”.

According to the Nigerian Twitter user identified only as Jenny, young ladies must aspire to become affluent rather than place too much premium on mastering their cooking skills.

She took to her Twitter page to make the controversial claim which has got some people agreeing with her while others disagree.

“Nowadays men are looking for rich girls too. You will d!e single with your cooking skills my sister,” Jenny wrote.

Reacting to the post, some men acknowledged that they would love to marry a woman who is financially sound but cannot compromise on the cooking skills either. Other followers of Jenny also reminded her that there are still men who are already well to do and are only interested in women who can keep their home and cook for them.