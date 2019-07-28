In a viral video, the prophet, who is an avowed critic of President Nana Akudo-Addo, also said Fante women are foolish while Ewe women are timid and dormant.

"When you marry an Ashanti lady, you have imported trouble upon yourself, they are greedy. I will not mince words, I have done a research over the years to come to this conclusion" the prophet said.

He continued: "Though Fante women sometimes are foolish, but Ashanti women? No!"

"Ayibe (Ewe) women are too much dormant but Ashantis, they are greedy."

