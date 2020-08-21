Seemingly faced with limited options, the man took the drastic action of throwing himself out of the window before being helped by onlookers on the ground.

According to reports, he sustained fractures and cuts and was taken to hospital.

He reportedly told police he was shocked by the husband’s sudden return home outside of his usual time, and out of fear he jumped from the second floor to escape.

The prosecution ordered he, and the cheating wife, be detained pending investigations and a trial.

Source: Gulfnews.com