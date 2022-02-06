‘They put substances in my food’ – Ex-convict accuses Atta Ayi of poisoning him in prison

He narrated that Atta Ayi wanted to initiate him into the group but he refused. He added that another member wanted to sleep with him.

Pulse Ghana

His rejections, Asante said, made him an enemy of the Black Coat, further revealing that they tried to poison his food but he survived.

“A member of the ‘Black Coat’ approached me and asked me to be sleeping with him because there were no women there,” he told Crime Check Ghana.

“I did not give in to that and they started making attempts on my life… They poisoned my food and even sprayed hazardous substances on my bed but I survived.”

Asante said he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a crime he committed but only spent two years of the sentence at the Koforidua Prison before being transferred to Ankaful.

Pulse Ghana

He noted that there are several illegal things happening at the prison, while accusing the prison officers of shielding convicts who commit crimes inside the prison in exchange for gifts.

“When the Black Coat members offend, they are locked up in the guard room for some time and then freed. I once saw the group filling the refrigerator of one of the officers with drinks,” he said.

“I want you to know the corruption in prison. There are prison inmates who are building mansions in their hometowns.

“The prisoners have been trading with the officers in prison and there is corruption going on there,” the ex-convict added.