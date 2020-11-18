The country is currently operating what has been referred to as “open prisons” where prisoners are allowed to own vehicles, leave for work or school, and host overnight guests, according to a video report by Insider.

Unlike in Africa and other parts of the world where prisons are overcrowded and virtually worse than hell with inmates packed like sardines among other dehumanising conditions, Finland has invested in its correctional infrastructure and continues to do so heavily.

The country which has been named the happiest and safest country in the world in recent years is currently funding educational programs where prisoners learn technology skills like artificial intelligence, according to the report.

In the 7-minute long video report, Insider compares how Finland’s prison system was like some years ago and how they have been improved through huge infrastructure investments.

The video which was uploaded to Insider’s Instagram page was titled: “Open Prisons Where They Learn Tech Skills”.

READ ALSO: University graduate with first-class in mathematics turns cassava farmer to make ends meet

In completely different news, A Kenyan handsome man is the latest to have predicted his own death on October 29, 2020, before he reportedly died on November 17 the same year.

The young man from Kianderi in Tetu, Nyeri who identified himself as Kelvoh Kanambo took to his Facebook page on Thursday, October 29 to inform his followers that he would be embarking on a journey somewhere soon, bemoaning how badly he would miss his friends.

"Hey guys kuna place nataka kuenda soon for sure, I will miss you but don't worry ntakua nakuja kuwasalimia tu, which loosely translates to (Hey guys there is a place I want to go soon for sure I will miss you but don't worry I will be coming to greet you)," he wrote on Facebook.

Then, a week later, on Thursday, November 5, Kanambo the young man took to Facebook again to wish his friends a Merry Christmas and a happy new year 2021 in advance, saying he would not follow the normal calendar but do things his own way.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Year 2021. 1 will no longer adhere to the normal calendar...Doing things on my own," Kelvoh Kanambo posted on Facebook.

Just a little over two weeks after the “Hey guys there is a place I want to go soon for sure I will miss you but don't worry I will be coming to greet you” post, the pretty young and energetic-looking man died on Tuesday, November 17, after a two-day illness, according to Tuko.co.ke.

Kelvoh Kanambo’s death has left his followers in a state of sadness as some of them took to Facebook to express their feelings.