The dramatic incident happened at Kenya’s Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi's father Abel Gongera's burial ceremony on Saturday.

Lawmakers identified as Simba Arati and Sylvanus Osoro took faced off with blows and kicks with reckless abandon in the full glare of the other mourners.

According to Tuko.co.ke, tension started after the Dagorreti North lawmaker slammed Deputy President William Ruto and the hustler movement where he was booed by the mourners.

While the booing was ongoing Osoro rushed to the podium to snatch the microphone from Simba Arati leading to the nasty confrontation that turned physical, a report by Citizen TV said.

Viral photos circulating online shows the bereaved Kisii Governor James Ongwae abandoning the mourning momentarily to separate the furious MPs who could be seen in a full-blown exchange of fisticuffs.

The shameful incident reportedly happened in the presence of the deputy president and his political archrival Raila Odinga who were also in attendance at the event.

During his speech which triggered the violence, MP Arati called for the end of Kikuyu and Kalenjin dominance in the country's top leadership, questioning why Kenyans would elect Ruto as president in 2021 after late president Daniel Moi ruled the country for 24 years.

"We cannot talk of balance when only two tribes have ruled Kenya. Moi ruled for 24 years while Kikuyus have been in power for 35 years. Now you want to tell us to vote for a Kalenjin (Ruto) for another 10 years," he said sparking outrage from a section of the mourners.

His comments did not go down well with some mourners, so they heckled and booed Arati amidst chants of Ruto’s name.