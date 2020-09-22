Journalism is seen as one of the respected and lucrative jobs not only in Ghana but across the world. However, after working in various media houses for five years, Emelda Adjei decided to abandon journalism to establish Think Emmy’s Interior Décor where she is the Chief Executive Officer.

The beautiful entrepreneur has a team of employees and they make centerpieces from 'abandoned' car tyres, make pallet beds, couches, reupholstering and many more.

In an interview with Ghanaweb’s BizTech, Emelda Adjei, the ex-broadcast journalism said inspiration from within was what pushed her into her current venture and she has not regretted it so far.

Interestingly, unlike journalism, she had no training or experience in carpentry but she chose to do it, and it has become a big business employing other people.

According to her, although entrepreneurship is not a child’s play, once the passion and the inspiration are there, anyone who intends to venture into it should just take the bull by the horns and it will pay off eventually.

Watch Emelda Adjei in the video below as she narrates her story: