The South African survivor, Thembi Maphanga on Tuesday, September 15 took to social media to remember the sad day and how she lost her daughter to the fire as the man locked them up after setting them alight.

Woman recalls how she lost her daughter after lover set them ablaze

According to reports, Thembi and her baby's father had decided to separate after a disagreement, and they both agreed to the breakup.

However, when the man returned home the following day, March 14, 2010, to collect his belongings, he went into Thembi's bedroom with a can of gasoline, shut the door and began to douse her with it. She screamed for help while fighting him off but he overpowered her. He lit a match and set her and their little daughter Kamo, who was 25-months old then ablaze.

Having accomplished his mission, the man then fled through the window, leaving Thembi and their daughter to burn to death.

Reports say Thembi suffered burns to nearly 80 percent of her body while Kamo's burns were more severe. Neighbours rushed the severely burnt mother and daughter to the hospital but little Kamo died three days later.

Ten years after the horrendous incident, Thembi, popularly known as Miss T, said it feels like it happened just yesterday but she has chosen to forgive and heal.

Her ex-lover was arrested and convicted for attempted murder and murder.

"I remember it like it happened yesterday. We had an argument, the next thing he decided to play God with our lives.

"He dosed us with petrol fought with him so he can’t ignite the match but he overpowered me. Boom...he left us there in the locked bedroom to die

"Unfortunately, my daughter didn't make it.

"I made peace. I forgave him. I accepted things I can't change," Thembi wrote.