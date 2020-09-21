An eyewitness captured the unidentified man violently assaulting the woman inside Nigeria’s Kogi State University campus, Anyigba.

"This happened in Anyigba Kogi State, Kogi State University area. As you can see the woman clinching to the man's shirt, the people coming close are being warned by the man abusing the woman not to dare come close" the witness said.

It is not clear whether he and the woman are related in any way, and what she did to warrant the kind of attack the violent man subjected her to.

Watch the video below: