South Africa’s Mbokola magistrate's court on Friday, September 18 sentenced Philip Mailula, 27, from Mpulanga.

Police spokesman, Sgt Tlaki Matemane told the court that Mailula took Bawinile Khoza to the bush in Mmametlhake in December 2017 and raped her.

"He then decided to end the life of a girl, strangled her and dumped the lifeless body at the bush,” said Matemane.

“The accused then returned to his residential place and did not get peace, became scared and went to report the incident to the local prophetess, who alerted the police.”

The victim was arrested and a DNA test linked him to the attack.

Man slapped with 2 life sentences for raping and killing 9-year-old-girl

Bawinile Khoza’s family said they are still in pain over her painful death as her mother has lost her mind.

"We feel powerless and our lives have changed for the worse, the pain does not go away,” said the girl's grandfather, Joseph Mondlana.

“Since this happened her mother, Nozipho, has lost her mind. She stopped eating, talking, laughing or socialising. She went crazy and we had to take her to relatives in Nelspruit, where she will be far from this place and heal,” he added.