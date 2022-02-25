Ghanaian ladies allegedly get pregnant intentionally, abort it to have bigger breasts

In the course of the discussion, one of the speakers, Felicia Sedinam Gardner made the allegation and bemoaned how the perilous craze is fast becoming prevalent among young people.

“Yesterday during the live audio on my page, Felicia Sedinam Gardner explained why some ladies get pregnant just to get bigger boobs and the abort it,” Abena Manokekame wrote on Twitter to caption a snippet of the audio discussion.

The revelation has got many Ghanaian Twitter users marvelled and asking why anyone in her right senses would resort to not only getting pregnant but also go to the extent of aborting the pregnancy all in the name of getting bigger breasts.

But Abena Manokekame returned to her page to guess: “They want the cheap and easy way.”

However, some people have corroborated the allegation saying it is a disturbing development that needs to be addressed.

@Nene_Larbi said: “Oh Yh this is thing is happening. But my point is why? There are all these boosters and you choose pregnancy ei what if you die during the abortion?? Questions questions.”

@queenpeefat wrote: “Crazy things happening, It is what it is.”

@KyngNessa: “Funny how I saw a tiktok video on ig two weeks ago and this is what the babe said in the video I went through the comment section and it was mostly guys that confirmed it like whyyyy”

@therealselorm: “This is weird. Why this craze about big books or ass? Do they think it's every man that goes after these things??”

@abenamagis: “Unfortunately a lot of guys are crazy about it. On the Unsingle Me page, I sent a lady's details to a guy and he told her plainly that he can see she doesn't have big boobs so he's not interested.”

@kwaaadede: “Auntie Abena, people looking out for visually appealing bodies cannot be sad. You cannot blame the hunter for looking for the kind of meat they want. This issue must just be addressed from the other angle instead of criticizing men for wanting women who possess voluptuous bodies.”

This is not the first time this claim has been made. In May 2020, a Nigerian lady with handle @homorwummy on Twitter.