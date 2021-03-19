Joseph Agyiri popularly known as Our Day disclosed in an interview with SVTV Africa that he has been to almost every school in Tema and Accra, all within the Greater Accra region to sell Yoghurt.

According to the elderly man who has been selling ice cream since 1983, his passion for the business is from the joy he derives from serving children.

"I have been selling hokey pokey and Yoghurt for 35 years. Most of the children call me Our Day. I have been to almost all the schools in Tema selling my ice cream.''

The father of nine said he has been providing for his children and wife from the money he makes from the business.

He admits that the job is difficult and he earns little profit but insists he cannot quit now because he still has some of his young children in school he has to take care of among other things.

Despite the tiresome nature of the ice cream business as it involves a lot of movement but brings only little profits, it enabled Agyiri to build a six-bedroom house in his hometown.

His story has inspired a lot of people.