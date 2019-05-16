According to Bitrim Jacob, although he is a policeman being a Christian is his utmost priority and thus he will not succumb to the evils of bribe-taking.

So he took to his Facebook wall to share 10 reasons why he would not take bribe as a policeman. He wrote;

"TEN REASONS WHY I WON'T TAKE BRIBE AS A POLICE

1. By GOD'S grace, I'm very much content with my salary.

2. Taking bribe might send an innocent person to prison.

3. Bribes are curses in disguise to me.

4. Bribe brings sickness, Bad luck and problems to the taker.

5. Bribe-taking will always cause the reoccurring of Crimes.

6. I will give an account to my creator when I die.

7. I respect myself, my job, my (I. G. P ) and my country.

8. I must be trusted in my uniform as a police officer.

9. I must be a role model to the upcoming ones who desire to be police officers in future.

10. GOD will judge me someday according to my deeds on earth."

Looking through his previous and subsequent social media post, one would get the impression that this man is indeed a devout Christian. Not only does he share pieces of advice to the youth but he also provides discussion to thought-provoking questions.

In the era where corruption has become the order of the day especially within the civil service, this act of selfless duty to the people of Ghana is a welcoming relive. Hopefully, his colleagues who have made it their jobs to take bribe would uphold the mantle of rightful service too.