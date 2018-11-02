Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold's alleged shutdown

news

Finally, after weeks of silence, the CEO of Menzgold has spoken but Ghanaians are sceptical since his appearance came after a rumoured possible total shut down of his company by the government.

Nana Appiah Mensah decided to announce his comeback with his infamous speeches but this time round Ghanaians are not impressed with his gimmicks. Especially when the post came after an alleged official shut down of the gold dealership is in the pipelines.

READ ALSO: Menzgold will not Operate again – Deputy Finance Minister

He posted a screenshot of a tweet he tweeted and goes like this, “I humbly urge all Menzgold clients to remain calm, as we prepare to completely settle all entitlements … Self-restraint now is critical to maintain public peace and order.”

But Ghanaians seem to have had just about enough as most of his clients complain of him not holding his end of the bargain per agreement. Even though Menzgold brought out a payment schedule for its clients, they are yet to be given a pesewa from the company. Whether due for dividends or capital none have been paid since all the brouhaha started.

Menzgold dealership came under scrutiny when regulatory bodies found out that he was operating outside the parameters of his licence. This lead to a sanction to halt business activities until the issue is resolved. Unfortunately, Menzgold customers have kept in the dark by management for several months with no settlement in sight.