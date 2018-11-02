Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold's alleged shutdown

Nana Appiah Mensah decided to announce his comeback with his infamous speeches but this time round Ghanaians are not impressed with his gimmicks.

  • Published:
Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Nana Appiah Mensah

Finally, after weeks of silence, the CEO of Menzgold has spoken but Ghanaians are sceptical since his appearance came after a rumoured possible total shut down of his company by the government.

Nana Appiah Mensah decided to announce his comeback with his infamous speeches but this time round Ghanaians are not impressed with his gimmicks. Especially when the post came after an alleged official shut down of the gold dealership is in the pipelines.

READ ALSO: Menzgold will not Operate again – Deputy Finance Minister

He posted a screenshot of a tweet he tweeted and goes like this, “I humbly urge all Menzgold clients to remain calm, as we prepare to completely settle all entitlements … Self-restraint now is critical to maintain public peace and order.”

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

NAM1 IG post

 

But Ghanaians seem to have had just about enough as most of his clients complain of him not holding his end of the bargain per agreement. Even though Menzgold brought out a payment schedule for its clients, they are yet to be given a pesewa from the company. Whether due for dividends or capital none have been paid since all the brouhaha started.

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

 

Menzgold dealership came under scrutiny when regulatory bodies found out that he was operating outside the parameters of his licence. This lead to a sanction to halt business activities until the issue is resolved. Unfortunately, Menzgold customers have kept in the dark by management for several months with no settlement in sight.

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment

Ghanaians are not having any more of NAM1’s motivational quotes ahead of Menzgold alleged shutdown play

Instagram comment
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Court places indefinite ban on actress’ career for posting bedroom video Court places indefinite ban on actress’ career for posting bedroom video
Man found guilty of raping neighbour's pregnant goat Man found guilty of raping neighbour's pregnant goat
Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs 953.22) prize Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs 953.22) prize
"Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress
Armed robber says failure to recite psalm 121 caused his arrest Armed robber says failure to recite psalm 121 caused his arrest
'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating pastor (Video) 'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating pastor (Video)

Recommended Videos

Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back
Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church Rev. Obofour flaunts his wife's "big butt" in front of his church
Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his church



Top Articles

1 Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side of the storybullet
2 Woman possessed by the Holy Spirit saves plane from crushingbullet
3 A policeman takes to blows with soldier man in the streetsbullet
4 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their...bullet
5 Stop looking for a relationship if your buttocks is stinking,...bullet
6 Slay Queens have their faces wiped clean after they couldn’t...bullet
7 'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating...bullet
8 Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs...bullet
9 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member...bullet
10 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Prophet exposes ‘spy’ husband in his churchbullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says...bullet
9 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from...bullet
10 White driver and black driver trade blows over...bullet

Filla

Rapist freed after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
79-year-old beggar ousted as wealthy grandma who just enjoys begging
Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga
Catholic Archbishop calls on Govt to deduct tithe from salaries of workers
Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money
Watch furious Menzgold customer storm their office for her money
X
Advertisement