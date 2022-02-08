Give tip-off to arrest ex-lover who “did you wrong” – US police’s Valentine’s Day offer

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Rockmart Police Department in Georgia, US has entreated citizens to provide information about their ex-lovers to be arrested this Valentine’s Day.

In a post made on its Facebook page which the police department said was just a joke, it urged followers of the page to provide information about their ex-lovers who they know engage in drug-related offences.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location, and we’ll take care of the rest,” the police department wrote.

It added that enviable Valentine’s Day packages are in store for volunteers of information that will lead to the arrest of their former lovers who broke their hearts.

“This Valentine’s Day Month-long Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

The police then disclosed that the post was made just for fun but would reject any information that will help get hidden offenders exposed and arrested.

“We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!

“We copied this from a Sheriff in eastern NC. Seems like an excellent program to us!

“(Laugh all you want, but someone reading this is about to call us and give someone up!)”

The post has sparked reactions on Facebook with many users of the platform making fun of it while commending the police department for its sense of humour.

