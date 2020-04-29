Allegations of adultery against the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church have always been making the rounds but recently, the member of parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has been digging out and publicizing the women the pastor has had sexual affair with, all in a bid to retaliate him for beef they both have been engaged in a few weeks ago.

In an attempt to distance God from his shameful conduct, the controversial man of God is seen in a video explaining to some men believed to be either his junior pastors or members of his church that God is innocent of his reckless sexual activities.

“God has never directed me to have sex with women as part of a spiritual directive,” he said on his show. “If I lay any woman, it’s because of lust.”

He added that despite the fact that he admits to sleeping with women, he issued a caveat that he always stays away from married women or those in relationships because it is one thing God particularly frowns on.

Watch the video below: