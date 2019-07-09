No other than a Kenyan female pastor described by many as the hottest female pastor in the East African country, is also single and searching for a compatible man to settle down with.

The Founder and overseer of the Prophetic Latter Glory Ministry International Reverend Lucy Natasha is reported as saying that her first relationship ended because, the partner she found was not the kind of man she wants to live the rest of her life with.

While speaking in an interview with KNT last year, Reverend Natasha described three categories of men who women seeking to marry should avoid.

The first kind of men the pastor said women should not entertain is what she referred to as the Solomon of the Bible.

"Because that man will flirt with you, will flirt with your sister, cousin, your neighbour, your grandmother, there is no boundaries. So the Solomon kind of a man is a dangerous man," Tuko.co.ke quoted her as saying.

The second kind of man the pretty woman of God warned women to stay away from is the unbeliever man.

"Remember we are told by Paul, he admonished us not to be equally yoked with unbelievers, so I have never met and still yet to meet a Christian woman that married an unbeliever man that did not regret it later in life," she said.

"Amos greatly said that two cannot work together unless they are agreed. Even if the man is tall dark and handsome, these days ladies study that TDH, if he is not born again he is not right for you. scratch him off the list," she added

Lastly, the preacher said women should not agree to tie the knot with ‘mama’s boy’, explaining that those men pay more attention to their mothers than their wives.

“There is nothing wrong with loving your mum and being close to your mother definitely because she is the first woman in your life," she said.

Well, while she counsels fellow women to be selective in choosing men for marriage, reverend Natasha herself is still single and searching.

"Yes, I really desire to get married but to the right man. I am looking for a prayer partner, not a prayer point. You know, not the one you will always be praying for God, ‘do something, change him.

“There is that aspect of born-again. Somebody that fears, honors and loves God but besides that, there has to be compatibility, attraction, and chemistry amongst other common goals, values and vision,” the wealthy woman of God is quoted as saying in an interview with K24 on Friday, July 5.

Difficult as the search for that Mr. right may have been so far, reverend Natasha is not giving up until she gets hold of who can make her happy.

She said: "I also believe in what the bible says in Isaiah 34:16 that “not one will miss their mate for the mouth of God has commanded. There is somebody for everybody.”