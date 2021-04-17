Retired teacher has sex with daughter at Ho for 2 years to stop her from sleeping with other men

The father-of-eight was arrested in Ho on Tuesday and he has not denied having a sexual relationship with his daughter over the past two years.

According to the newspaper, the suspect disclosed in his caution statement that apart from having sex with the girl frequently, he often fondled her breast, inserted his fingers into her private part, and performed oral sex on her, to make her feel pampered and loved.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faustina Awumey, Volta Regional Coordinator of DOVSSU who spoke to the Ghanaian Times said that the victim is a 17-year-old Junior High School student.

She initially lived with her mother at Kpetoe but moved to Ho to live with her father, in 2019 where they both lived in a single room.

ASP Awumey added that the victim slept on the floor, but the suspect later persuaded her to join him in bed at night, which marked the beginning of her ordeal.

Seth Kwadwo Dese sexually abused his teenage daughter many times and warned her never to tell anyone about it until December, last year when she stood her ground and started rejecting her father’s abuses.

The suspect became angry with his daughter and ordered her to pack her belongings and leave the room for daring to deny him sex as if she was his wife.

The victim reported the matter to DOVVSU, and he was arrested

Interestingly, after his arrest, he pleaded with the Ghanaian Times reporter not to publish the story because he is a politician and cares about his reputation.