RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Retired teacher has sex with daughter at Ho for 2 years to stop her from sleeping with other men

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 69-year-old retired teacher who has been arrested for continually having sex with his 17-year-old daughter for two years has admitted to the offence, but explained that it was meant to stop her from sleeping with other men.

Handcuffed man

Pulse Live Kenya

The suspect, Seth Kwadwo Dese is helping officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Ho, with investigations into the matter, Ghanaian Times reported.

Recommended articles

The father-of-eight was arrested in Ho on Tuesday and he has not denied having a sexual relationship with his daughter over the past two years.

According to the newspaper, the suspect disclosed in his caution statement that apart from having sex with the girl frequently, he often fondled her breast, inserted his fingers into her private part, and performed oral sex on her, to make her feel pampered and loved.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faustina Awumey, Volta Regional Coordinator of DOVSSU who spoke to the Ghanaian Times said that the victim is a 17-year-old Junior High School student.

READ ALSO: Stop wasting $500 on bone straight hair monthly & invest in your brain – Human rights activist to ladies

She initially lived with her mother at Kpetoe but moved to Ho to live with her father, in 2019 where they both lived in a single room.

ASP Awumey added that the victim slept on the floor, but the suspect later persuaded her to join him in bed at night, which marked the beginning of her ordeal.

Seth Kwadwo Dese sexually abused his teenage daughter many times and warned her never to tell anyone about it until December, last year when she stood her ground and started rejecting her father’s abuses.

The suspect became angry with his daughter and ordered her to pack her belongings and leave the room for daring to deny him sex as if she was his wife.

The victim reported the matter to DOVVSU, and he was arrested

Interestingly, after his arrest, he pleaded with the Ghanaian Times reporter not to publish the story because he is a politician and cares about his reputation.

“I am a politician and once you carry the story in your paper, my reputation will be destroyed forever”, the teary suspect pleaded.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter