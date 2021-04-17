Stop wasting $500 on bone straight hair monthly & invest in your brain – Human rights activist to ladies

He specifically mentioned the latest trend of ladies wearing expensive bone straight hair which they have to replace every month, describing it as a waste of resources.

“Your nails fall off 3 days after death. Hair follows after 4 days. At 60 days, only bone remains. All the money spent on hair, nails, make-up, wasted! The only thing that you develop in life that outlasts your death is your CHARACTER. Invest in it.

“How can you buy and fix a $500 bone straight hair, that has to be changed every other month, and yet you have not even read $5 worth of books in the same period? What is in your head always makes you greater than what is on your head. Ask @NOIweala

“Many women invest more on their hair in one year than @NOIweala has invested on her hair in a lifetime. Yet, look at her. Former @WorldBank MD, Former Minister and now DG @WTO. It is not what goes on your head, but what goes in it that profits you!” Reno Omokri wrote on his Twitter page.