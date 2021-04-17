RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Stop wasting $500 on bone straight hair monthly & invest in your brain – Human rights activist to ladies

Andreas Kamasah

Nigerian author and human rights activist, Reno Omokri, has urged ladies to invest in their brains instead of trendy hairstyles that add no value to their lives.

He advised young females to learn from the World Trade Organisation director-general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who he said spent money on a constant accusation of knowledge and she is now reaping her investment.

He specifically mentioned the latest trend of ladies wearing expensive bone straight hair which they have to replace every month, describing it as a waste of resources.

“Your nails fall off 3 days after death. Hair follows after 4 days. At 60 days, only bone remains. All the money spent on hair, nails, make-up, wasted! The only thing that you develop in life that outlasts your death is your CHARACTER. Invest in it.

“How can you buy and fix a $500 bone straight hair, that has to be changed every other month, and yet you have not even read $5 worth of books in the same period? What is in your head always makes you greater than what is on your head. Ask @NOIweala

“Many women invest more on their hair in one year than @NOIweala has invested on her hair in a lifetime. Yet, look at her. Former @WorldBank MD, Former Minister and now DG @WTO. It is not what goes on your head, but what goes in it that profits you!” Reno Omokri wrote on his Twitter page.

Well, most of his followers on the platform agreed with him while others too disagreed, saying he is entitled to his opinion.

