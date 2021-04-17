Chief Justice approves GRA’s request to set up a tax court

The approval follows a request by the GRA which is aimed at ensuring effective, expeditious skillful resolution of matters concerning tax.
Latest Ghanaian Business News & Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has given the green light to the Ghana Revenue Authority to establish a tax court.
Pulse Ghana
The approval follows a request by the GRA which is aimed at ensuring effective, expeditious skillful resolution of matters concerning tax.
Given the above, the tax court will be dedicated strictly to the prosecution of cases concerning tax and judges will be given the requisite training to be able to adjudicate on such matters brought before the yet-to-be-established court.
In a letter of approval signed by the Chief Justice, the tax court will be located at the Criminal Division of the Appeal Court within the Supreme Court buildings.
