Nana Guan Bay, a herbalist who claims to be a Hare Krishna told Ghpage TV that the reason why most men die young lately is the fact that they take unnecessary delight in having excessive sex.

He added that having sexual intercourse with one’s wife may not be out of place, but the short lifespan arises as a result of fornication and adultery with several sex partners.

Yes, the Bible frowns on fornication and adultery, but it is unclear if the categorical claim that ‘excessive’ sex reduces lifespan is backed by any scientific research finding.

READ ALSO: 'Poor' Ghanaian young man reveals how he had to sleep with girls in a cemetery to raise his school feels (video)

In the same interview, Nana Guan Bay again claimed that the world will come to an end after 430,000 years when God is expected to judge everyone according to the lives led on earth.

According to him, less than a quarter of the 430,000 years has elapsed, so the coming of Jesus and the accompanying judgement day are far from near.

The spiritualist was however quick to add that account for one’s stewardship on earth starts as soon as they die, warning that in order to avoid God’s wrath after death, his word must be preached to the world to save perishing souls.

Watch Nana Guan Bay in the video below: