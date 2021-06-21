“I want to be with one woman but it’s impossible; I wonder who to blame – Musician cries (video)

The “Pana” hitmaker revealed that he sometimes wonders “who is to blame” for his philandering.

Tekno disclosed his predicament in a video via his Instagram story, saying he always sees men in movies loving only one woman and staying with her alone but it is so difficult in reality.

“I want to be with one woman but it’s impossible – Musician cries Pulse Ghana

He went further to blame his ‘problem’ on the fact that “there’s a lot of beautiful women in the world” which makes it impossible to get glued to only one and shut his eyes on the rest.

“I can’t just stick to one woman and I wonder who is to blame.

“It's like when I watch movies or read novels and it's been portrayed that a man should be married or stick to one woman for the rest of his life but it just feels weird in reality.

“I honestly want to love and be with one woman but it’s just so difficult because there’s a lot of beautiful women in the world and I just can’t help it. It’s just so impossible,” Tekno said.