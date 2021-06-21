18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

The incident happened after the couple had gotten married during a ceremony at the husband’s farm earlier in the day.

It is reported that when she suddenly became unwell, her disturbed husband called his neighbour for help and then pleaded with a taxi driver to help rush his wife to the hospital but he refused.

He then called another taxi driver but he also refused and rather advised the helpless husband to call the emergency services instead.

By the time the paramedics arrived after a long wait, they found the woman struggling to breathe and confirmed she had suffered a heart attack, reports say.

While being conveyed to the hospital for treatment, the newly wedded young bride sadly died on the way.

Examination of her body did not show any sign of foul play or violence, and a neighbour reportedly told the police she didn’t hear any screams or noises to suspect that the couple quarreled before her unfortunate demise.

A post-mortem examination found the woman had a history of bronchitis, so her death has been considered accidental.