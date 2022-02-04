I wanted to read the word of God to avoid suicide - Bible thief tells court

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi on Wednesday, February 2.

According to the prosecution counsel Alice Mathangani, the young man was captured on camera stealing two Good News Bibles from Naivas supermarket along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on January 30.

He hid the booty in his pants and failed to pay for them.

“He was captured by the supermarket CCTV footage and later arrested by the CCTV operators after he failed to pay for the same items at the teller counter,” Mathangani told the court.

She disclosed that the suspect had a previous record of shoplifting for which he had been charged in December 2021 and discharged by another court after pleading for forgiveness.

On his part, Wanyonyi admitted to both the old and latest offences but explained that after he was set free for the first one, he met his house in Mukuru Kwa Njenga demolished.

He added that the development left him so devastated that he became suicidal. He claimed that to avoid taking his life, he chose to steal the Bibles to read and preach the word of God.

“After I was discharged by the court, I found my house in Mukuru Kwa Njenga had been demolished. I opted to steal the Bibles so that I can read instead of taking my own life. I wanted to know God and preach his word to matatu passengers,” said Wanyonyi as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

He further told the court that he stole two of the Bibles because he wanted to give one to his wife.