“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run” – Pastor Adeboye cautions men

Andreas Kamasah

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has cautioned that the wisest thing for a man to do when a woman issues a threat to him is to flee with alacrity.

Pastor Dare Adeboye [InsideBusiness]

According to the Nigerian man of God, men must learn to avoid a fight with women because once a woman threatens that she will deal with a man, the end is mostly not in his favour.

Adeboye will turn 80 years old in March and has seen a lot in life to know what women are capable of, so his advice cannot be downplayed.

A report by Vanguard says he gave the advice at a special online service on Sunday, January 9.

He cited the biblical case of Elijah and Jezebel to drive home his point.

He is quoted as saying: “Elijah arrived at Jezreel, sat down in his house and was enjoying the victories that had happened. He had just called down fire from heaven. He had prophesied and prayed and there was rain for the first time in three years. He had brought about a national revival. He had outrun the chariot of the King.

“He was happy but then a message came from the First Lady of the land: ‘I heard what you did on Mount Carmel, I swear to you by my gods by this time tomorrow, you will be like one of the prophets that you killed’. Elijah the great man of God ran, the man who dared 450 prophets ran from a woman.

“I know a lot of people have said how could that be? Elijah was very wise. I have told you, men of God, again and again, don’t fight a woman.

“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run. If you learn to run today, you will be alive to fight tomorrow. The African elders have a saying “the one who knows when to fight and when to run is the one they call the champion”. You must know when to fight and when to run.

“When Jezebel says “I am coming for you” Elijah did the right thing. He ran.”

