“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run” – Pastor Adeboye cautions men

Adeboye will turn 80 years old in March and has seen a lot in life to know what women are capable of, so his advice cannot be downplayed.

A report by Vanguard says he gave the advice at a special online service on Sunday, January 9.

He cited the biblical case of Elijah and Jezebel to drive home his point.

He is quoted as saying: “Elijah arrived at Jezreel, sat down in his house and was enjoying the victories that had happened. He had just called down fire from heaven. He had prophesied and prayed and there was rain for the first time in three years. He had brought about a national revival. He had outrun the chariot of the King.

“He was happy but then a message came from the First Lady of the land: ‘I heard what you did on Mount Carmel, I swear to you by my gods by this time tomorrow, you will be like one of the prophets that you killed’. Elijah the great man of God ran, the man who dared 450 prophets ran from a woman.

“I know a lot of people have said how could that be? Elijah was very wise. I have told you, men of God, again and again, don’t fight a woman.

“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run. If you learn to run today, you will be alive to fight tomorrow. The African elders have a saying “the one who knows when to fight and when to run is the one they call the champion”. You must know when to fight and when to run.