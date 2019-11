Nigerian counselor, Victor Ibeh, says men that should they find out after a DNA test that their kids aren’t theirs, the problem is with them and not their wife.

According to the counselor, men should thank their wife as the fact that the kids aren’t theirs means their wife tried to cover up the shame of their infertility.

His stance has upset a lot of men and has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Read what he wrote on Social Media below,