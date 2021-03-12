Mwalimu Joshua Njenga has poked holes in the British Royal Family’s statement issued on Tuesday, March 9.

However, interestingly, some social media users have been lambasting him, saying it was disrespectful of him to think he knows and understands the English language and grammar more than its custodians.

Njenga had taken to his Facebook page to highlight the errors he claimed to have spotted in the statement before introducing the words he thought would be more appropriate.

In his view, the statement was faulty right from the header to its body as it was unnecessarily wordy.

"Dear Buckingham Palace, in my morning class, we discussed the difference between active and passive writing, and we used your statement for practice. I asked my students to rewrite it using active language. Here is what they did. Have a great day. Mwalimu Joshua Njenga," he said.

Kenyan teacher finds errors in Buckingham Palace’s statement on Harry & Meghan

Well, he may have got away with it when he scored low African man Akufo-Addo’s English but some people say extending his overconfidence to the British royal family who are the custodians of the language is ridiculous.

"You just dumb how can u replace particularly to especially u get issue with English," Marmah Martey.-

"You can't know English than everyone including those you Learned English from. I mean the Englishmen," Abubakar Sadik.

"He's not right entirely. The fact that you want to change it from passive to active and or vice versa doesn't mean you must remove some parts of the statement," Bla Evans.

In the case of Ghana's President, Njenga scored him 5/10, and added that it was a good effort.