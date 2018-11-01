Pulse.com.gh logo
Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs 953.22) prize

It all begun when man by the name Zack Opondo asked his female followers to show off what their mama gave them in exchange of KSh 20,000.

Kenyan women display ‘assorted’ cleavages for KSh 20,000 prize play

Social media was replete with different sizes and shapes of breasts early this week after Kenyan women took to Facebook to showcase their cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs 953.22) jackpot.

The competition, according to Tuko.co.ke, begun when man by the name Zack Opondo asked his female followers to show off what their mama gave them in exchange of KSh 20,000.

The news website reported that the only rule to the weird game was no push up bras allowed and there was no restriction to how the goodies were to be delivered. Clothed or not clothed, all were welcome.

The poll reportedly ended at 5pm on Wednesday, October 31, and the best boobies were to be ranked using the majority number of likes. Not less than 1125 people are required to find your twins attractive and worth hitting the like button.

READ ALSO: "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress

It was an elimination game and the judges were men, each working hard to determine who deserved the crown.

According to Zack, the initiator of the crazy game, the brain behind the bizarre competition was to use the proceeds to purchase mastectomy bras for breast cancer survivors.

As the competition was brought to a close at 5pm yesterday, all fingers remain crossed to see who the eventual winner will be.

