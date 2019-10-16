What makes it worse is when you have to depend on people for survival and even money to go around to submit new applications and follow up on old ones.

A lady who suffered this traumatizing situation for five good years could not control her tears as she revealed that she has secured a job at long last.

The lady identified only as Royalty resorted to twitter to pour out her joy in tears and also encourage other job seekers to not give up.

It appears that the lady was not ready to give her body to any employer in exchange for a job or bribe anyone to gain favour, and now God has opened the door for her.

Lady in tears as she finally secures a job 5 years after 4000 rejected applications