Legon final year student dies; leaves note saying ‘when my body is gone, remember my heart’

According to a report by Adomonline, the student died just a day before his final Level 400 examination.

Pulse Ghana

The report added that he left behind a strange message on his WhatsApp status, which read: “When my body is gone, remember my heart.”

Some of his friends and colleagues at the University have since taken to social media to mourn him with the hashtag #RIPVandalDanny and #LegonIsRed.

In a similar development, a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has died after he suffered an injury while backflipping after his final exams.

Abdul Majeed Sani suffered severe injury to his spine while celebrating the completion of his undergraduate programme on campus.

Sani was a known gymnast with the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports who has represented the school at competitions performing various complicated manoeuvres.

But on that Tuesday, the deceased and his colleagues were walking from the examination hall in jubilation when he attempted to execute a backflip.