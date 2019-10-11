A viral video shows the unnamed student beating up another student she referred to as his boyfriend who cheated on her with another lady.

While ranting, the lady could be seen hitting the victim Occupygh.com referred to as Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng several times on the head as he sat harmlessly with no effort to defend himself.

Other colleague students present in the hall where the abuse was ongoing could be heard pleading on the guy’s behalf, saying he had a test the next day, so the beatings might affect him.

READ ALSO: Church members go crazy as they flog poverty out of their lives ‘for good’ (video)

Meanwhile, as the video went viral and social media users reacted angrily to it calling it a blatant abuse, the lady has made another video to apologise for her conduct.

According to her, she got carried away in the heat of the moment and was not thinking right when she attacked the so-called boyfriend.