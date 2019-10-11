That was what a pastor allegedly asked his congregation to do recently and the members swung into action and started whipping the bare floor with the hopes that the poverty in their lives will die and be replaced by abundant wealth.

The man of God must have asked the church members to bring sticks to church for the weird exercise to free themselves from the shackles of poverty.

A man identified as Stainless_Stan shared a video of the poverty flogging exercise on his Instagram page and it has gone viral and continues to attract reactions.

In the video, all members of the church stepped out of the chapel and everyone could be seen flogging the floor with all their energy. They could also be heard ordering the poverty to die as they flog it.

The incident happened in a Nigerian church.

Watch the video below and probably take a clue if you think it might work for you: