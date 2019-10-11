Woman finds a seashell that “looks exactly like Osama Bin Laden” (photo)

Reports say while taking a walk with her 62-year-old husband Martin at a seaside village Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex, last November, 60-year-old Debra Oliver was “drawn to the curious-looking”.

The couple were celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary when they made the hilarious discovery.

“We’d all gone for a walk on the beach, which is covered in millions and millions of shells and pebbles.

“I was drawn to this curious-looking shell and went to pick it up. When I looked at it properly up close, I thought it looked like Jesus.

“I then saw a turban on the top and realised who was staring up at me in the palm of my hand – Osama bin Laden,” Debra is quoted as saying.

Debra who happens to be a legal secretary from Brentford, west London picked up the object and realised that it resembled the founder and first leader of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

According to reports, the woman “fell apart laughing” and decided to keep the ‘Osama Bin Laden’ “as a little memento”.

“It’s not that often you find a seashell that looks like anyone at all, so finding Osama bin Laden was amazing.

“Funny that – as he was buried at sea too,” she added.

Well, some people are divided as to whether the seashell indeed resembles the once dreaded Al-Qaeda leader or someone else.

Although Debra and many other people who have seen the weird seashell believed it resembled Osama Bin Laden, others also thought it looked more like ex-Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini.

Before his eventual killing by the US government, Bin Laden had masterminded many attacks including the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, and he was considered an enemy of the world.

