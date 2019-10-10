A young man who got emotional at his sister’s wedding and shed some tears was criticised by almost the entire republic and he was compelled to make a video to publicly apologise to the country’s unhappy leader.

Chechnya, officially the Chechen Republic, is a federal subject of Russia. It is a Federal Subject of Russia located in the North Caucasus, and within 100 kilometres of the Caspian Sea. The capital of the republic is the city of Grozny

It is known to have one of the most masculine men in the world and has fearlessness as its hallmark.

Odditycentral.com reported a historian Zelimkhan Musaev as saying the public display of emotions at Chechen wedding parties is unacceptable, even among women.

The nation’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov watched the video of the young man shedding tears and expressed his disgust because he has always boasted of presiding over a fearless and manly nation.

The “offender” reportedly said he only became emotional because he was so attached to his sister that he “didn’t want to let her go”.

But his explanation did not hold water because his weeping violated “Chechen etiquette at public events”, so he was found out by authorities and forced to issue a public apology to Ramzan Kadyrov and the nation.

The original video which showed the man shedding tears was captioned: “Clips of men crying at weddings and giving their sisters away on their marriage day are absolutely unacceptable for the Chechen community. There is a set of unwritten rules of conduct at a wedding, the observance of which allows us to maintain our mentality and special culture.”

Tradition frowns on a bride’s family being present at weddings, or the public display of emotions at such events, but it is not a written law based on which offenders can be prosecuted in the law court.