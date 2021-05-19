The deceased man’s daughter who reportedly saw her father pinned face down on the bed rushed out to seek help from neighbours in Novokuznetsk, Russia.

Evidence in the investigative report on the case indicated that a female neighbour came in to help after the girl’s call but returned, thinking it was a domestic dispute.

The neighbour was convinced that the couple would resolve their issues after Tatyana told her she wanted to “calm him down” after they had been drinking, according to reports.

However, Aidar died shortly after the neighbour had left and Tatyana screamed, prompting her to quickly return.

Woman in court after accidentally suffocating husband to death with her buttocks Pulse Ghana

An ambulance was called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was carried away by the medics.

It was discovered through an autopsy that Aidar died from “asphyxia” – blocking the “respiratory system”.

His face had been buried into the mattress while the woman sat on his neck, “using her legs so he could not lift it”.

Tatyana was convicted of causing death by negligence as the murder charge initially preferred against her was dropped because she had no intention to kill her husband.

She was sentenced to 18 months of corrective labour and ordered to pay around £2,000 in “moral damages”, Life reported.

Well, the woes of the woman who weighs more than 100 kilograms are far from over. The Investigative Committee announced this week that it is pressing for a new murder charge against Tatyana ostensibly after discovering new facts.

It is reported that she had been angry “after drinking heavily” and “as soon as the man lay down on the bed, burying his face in the mattress, she sat on his neck, while holding his head with her legs so that he could not lift it.”