Tanzanian parliament’s speaker sacks female MP as colleagues say she looks provocative

Andreas Kamasah

A female Tanzanian member of parliament was driven out of the legislature on Tuesday, June 1 after her colleague lawmakers complained to the speaker that her dressing was inappropriate.

Reports say Job Ndugai ejected Condester Sichwale for wearing ‘figure-hugging clothes’ that made fellow legislators uncomfortable.

She was ordered to exit the chamber and only return after changing her ‘tight' trousers.

According to a report by Global Publishers, Nyang’wale MP, Hussein Amar, who is from the same party as Sichwale, spoke against her dressing just after a session of questions and answers.

A video shows him condemning his colleague’s outfit, saying parliament was a mirror of society, so lawmakers must conduct themselves exemplarily.

“Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators. What are they showing to the society?” Amar said amid cheers from the rest.

As a result of the concerns, speaker Ndugai politely asked Condester Sichwale to leave and dress properly before she could be part of the house.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

