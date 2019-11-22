Richmond Asamoah approached the MoMo operator, Emmanuel Owusu to deposit the suspected fake currency into his account which would have been a loss to the operator.

However, Owusu was smart enough to figure out that Asamoah was there to swindle him as the features of his money appeared fake.

But when he pointed it out to him, the suspect engaged Owusu in an argument, trying to defend the genuineness of his money.

READ ALSO: “I survived 2019 without getting pregnant, Guys I did it” – Lady celebrates

“He came to my shop to load GHc500 but as I took my pen to write down his number, I noticed the notes were fake because they didn’t have the same features as the other notes but he began to argue with me,” Owusu narrated to Adom News.

As the argument got heated, it drew the attention of bystanders who arrested Asamoah, placed him in a taxi and handed him over to the police for investigation.