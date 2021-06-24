RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A hilarious video has surfaced online in which a young man being chased up by a wild bulldog jumped over a tall fence wall without touching it.

The video has got many social media users reacting with some poking fun at him, saying he can easily win a medal at the Olympics.

It is unclear how he found himself inside the house but he is seen running with all the energy left in him while the loose wild dog pursues him at a heart-stopping pace while barking.

The distance between him and the dog was so short, but before the dog could bite him, the scared man jumped over the fence wall without any part of his body touching it.

It appears from the video that if he had attempted to exit the house through the gate, the story would have been different.

With a lot of adrenaline released into his blood, the man jumped over the fence wall with ease, although it would look impossible for him under normal circumstances.

