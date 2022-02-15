Man breaks up with girlfriend on Valentine’s Day over love message plagiarism

Trouble began when the lady sent her lover a sweet romantic message with love emojis attached on the day supposed to be for a show of love globally.

The unhappy guy then replied by simply saying “Happy Valentine’s Day to you too” without adding any love emoji in return.

When the lady enquired, he became offended and accused her of not loving him enough. He wondered why she would attach only two emojis to the message if her love for him was indeed genuine.

The lady became disturbed and tried to find out what was the problem with her lover on a day meant for a show of love.

Then the young man who appears to have had his mind made up went on further to accuse her of copying the love message from online sources which she sent to him verbatim.

He called her names saying she is unintelligent for his liking because she could not put her own words together to express her love to him.

He even proved the plagiarism accusation by sending her a link to the website where she allegedly copied the love message from.

He then told her that he did not want to have anything to do with her anymore.

The lady’s profuse pleas with him to rescind his decision did not yield any result. Not even plenty of love emojis could do the magic for her on the day of global love.

Well, some social media users have expressed sympathy to the heartbroken lady, saying her boyfriend must have been fed up with her and was just looking for the slightest opportunity to jilt her. Others also say the guy wanted to probably avoid buying gifts for his lover on Valentine’s Day.

WhatsApp conversation Pulse Ghana

