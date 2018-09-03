Pulse.com.gh logo
Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of men's names


It is suspected that the said names on the paper were the men the lady intended to or has used the charm on.

  • Published:
Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of names of ‘lovers’ play

A man from Zimbabwe is reported to have gotten the shock of his life when he opened her 19-year-old girlfriend’s  bag she had forgetfully left in his car, only to find a talisman believed to be love potion.

What reinforced the suspicion was the fact that the object was reportedly found together with a piece of paper with names of men written on it.

A report by iHarare said the frightened man took photos of the supposed charm and posted online.

It is not clear whether the man found his name in the list of men on the paper he discovered with the charm.

Gone are the days when men were the ones who resorted to fetish priests for such charms to get the attention of women they intended to date, but currently, the table has turned around, as women are the ones going extra miles to get the attention of men.

Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with list of names of ‘lovers’ play

 

READ MORE: Man caught stealing money from tithe box by using wire and chewing gum

The trend has actually become a source of income for fetish priests, some of whom end up defrauding desperate young women.

Love potions are visibly seen on the markets nowadays and also advertised on some media outlets.

Watch the video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

