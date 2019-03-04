Prior to the flogging, a certain man is seen in the video standing by the woman who lay in a stuffing chair, fidgeting with her hair.

Speaking in Yoruba, the man is heard saying that his family frowns on women engaging in adultery, adding that his sister has brought the family’s name into disrepute.

According to gistreel.com, it was a collective decision by the family to punish the unnamed woman for engaging in extramarital affair.

As he continued to spell out the reasons for whipping the woman, another man wearing a long white dress emerged with a long cane in his hand and started flogging her like a baby.

The woman is heard shouting and pleading for forgiveness, with a vow never to repeat the act.

The Yoruba man also praised his brother- in-law for being patient and not being violent towards his sister, despite her waywardness.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds online, and it will not be surprising if human rights activists begin to raise concerns about what appears to be a clear case of abuse.

Watch the video below: