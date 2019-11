A video of the assault circulating online shows the helpless man pronouncing curses on eggs before breaking them on the ground.

However, some bystanders who were unenthused by his curses pounced on him, giving him slaps sporadically.

READ ALSO: Hot-blooded soldier shoots Okada rider to death for parking at a restricted location

It is unclear if they knew anything about the victim’s predicament and feared the curses might hit them.

Watch the video below: