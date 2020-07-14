A video circulating on social media shows Nigeria’s SARS officers attempting to arrest a lady in the presence of her boyfriend, and the frightened lady tried to resist the arrest.

As the scuffle with police officers, the boyfriend got down on his and pulled out a ring to propose.

The lady who was crying uncontrollably thinking she was getting arrested over nothing, suddenly let out a wide smile as she hugged her boyfriend tightly.

Realising that the whole arrest was a prank meant to pave the way for good news, the two love birds hugged each other.

The SARS officers and other eyewitnesses cheered them on while screaming congratulations.

Watch the video: