Man in court as CCTV captures him using phone to secretly film woman inside toilet

The then-ignorant woman, Margret Wangari had stopped by the petrol station to fill her tank along Ojiji Road on October 7 at Rubis petrol station in Westlands. She then felt the urge to use the lavatory.

The Star reports the prosecutor Robert Ogallo as saying that the woman “decided to take a bathroom break and headed to the washrooms.

“That is when the accused showed up with his cellphone to do the recording."

Mark Ambeyi managed to record the woman’s naked body with his phone around 10 pm without her knowledge. She left ignorantly after using the washroom. It took CCTV footage from the petrol station to expose the evil-minded man’s deeds.

“She watched the CCTV footage and confirmed that it was indeed her who had been recorded,” prosecutor Robert Ogallo added.

Margret Wangari then thought it prudent to file a complaint with the Parklands Police Station.