“We would later grow and expand, own more barrows and employ more barrowmen. Thus, making more money. Boniface earned. I earned. Our lives got better. But we didn’t stop there.

“When we started, our aim wasn’t only to make money. It was mainly to touch other lives positively.

“We spent money and resources to rebrand the company & our barrow men.

Man narrates how wheelbarrow pushing business has made him a millionaire with 20 employees Photo: Pulse Ghana

“In Nigeria, being a barrow pusher is a very unappealing job. But in reality these noble men are filling a vacuum in the transportation system of the local markets and they are making a decent living off of it

“For people who just left prisons, okada riders who were banned from operating, poor farmers from rural areas, young people without jobs, wheel barrow pushing is somewhat of a last resort. It doesn’t require much skill. With just strenght & stamina a person can make money daily.

“A lot of these people go on to raise capital from this job to buy tools or vehicles or machines for other labour-intensive jobs and thus improve their standard of living and rise a step higher in the ladder of society and above poverty.

“So, we decided to repackage this albeit neglected incubation sector of our economy and made it more professional In a bid to maximise income for these warriors. We branded our barrows differently. We gave each barrowman a branded T-shirt to show they belong to a reputable brand.

“We also held small seminars for them to educate them on how to be better transporters. How to be extra polite to people so as to build up a good reputation which will in turn get them more jobs around the markets. Hence, more income for them.

“We marketed them as polite, professional pushers to the market to encourage people to always patronise & them in particular and It worked!!

““GEMDECONQ” barrow men started getting more jobs and started making more money than they did before.

“We witnessed a number of them go on to save up enough capital to venture into and thrive in businesses of their own. Like Chibuike -man on the left in the picture below- who was able to save up & buy a tricycle and started providing transportation services.

“As they earned more, they paid us our rental fee promptly thus, we earned too. Today, that little business me & my friend Boniface ventured into has cumulatively made us millions of naira over the years while employing over 20 people & touching their lives positively.

“The Capital generated has enabled me to venture into other businesses and generate more money.

“Today, over 20 families feed because two Nigerians decided, despite all the obstacles, to DO SOMETHING.

“Truth is Nigeria has too many problems. Problems create a need for solutions. Providing solutions creates value and value is simply what makes people wealthy.

“You don’t need juju.

“Look for problems & needs around you. Solve one or two. You too will count in milli milli.